Sharing who they are from Blackfoot to Six Nations

April 16, 2025 160 views
Six Nations own OMSK Elementary School took to their moccassins and the floor last week joining in a cultural exchange with students from the Blackfoot Piikani Nation. See page 3. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

From Blackfoot to Mohawk: Indigenous Students are Connecting Across Provinces in Cultural Exchange Program By Joshua Santos Writer Children from two Indigenous schools, separated by more than 3,000 kilometers, found common ground through language, tradition, and storytelling in a cultural exchange program connecting Alberta and Ontario. Students from Napi’s Playground Elementary School on the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta recently met with their peers at Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io (OMSK) Elementary School in Six Nations on March 10. “It was cool, I like their traditions and how they dance,” said OMSK Grade 5 student Madisyn Hess. “They had a whole bunch of beading.” The visit marked a rare opportunity for children to immerse themselves in another Indigenous culture while strengthening pride in their own. “I think it expands the world…

