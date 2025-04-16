Brantford Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Charges for 3 Brantford Men

By Joshua Santos Turtle Island News BRANTFORD, ONT-Three Brantford men are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after police seized suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, brass knuckles, and other illegal items during a traffic stop. Brantford Police Service (BPS)officers conducted the stop on a vehicle travelling along Brock Street on April 9, according to a BPS news release. Three men were in the vehicle, including a driver who police said was driving with a suspended licence and wanted on a warrant. During the traffic stop BPS said a bag containing a white powdered substance was seen, in plain view, prompting a search of the vehicle and its occupants. As a result police seized approximately 22.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, nearly 24 tablets of dilaudid,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice