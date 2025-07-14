Investigation: Are the Oil Sands killing First Nations?

By Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News This is Part 2 of an investigative series on the Impact of Oil Sands on First Nations People On December 3, 2024, representatives for the First Nations of Mikisew Cree, Fort Chipewyan Metis Nation, and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) provided testimony to the House of Commons. They alleged that the Governments and Departments of Canada were engaging in environmental racism against their Nations. Most notably, they claimed that the Government of Canada had attempted to offload ownership of a “dock” — and therefore fiscal responsibility and liability — onto the Nations without notifying them of the potential/confirmed environmental risks associated with the surrounding waters. COVER UP ALLEGATIONS They would cite a 2017 report, in which representative Taylor Bachrach stated:…
