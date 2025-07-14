National News
ticker

Canada’s proposed east-west energy corridors should prioritize clean energy

July 14, 2025 166 views

By Andy Hira  Professor of Political Science, Simon Fraser University and Andrew Simon Wright, Adjunct Professor, Department of Political Science, Simon Fraser University Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made establishing east-west energy corridors a priority for Canada. He suggested that such corridors would include new oil and natural gas pipelines, designed to reduce dependence on the United States. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson has gone even further in pushing for subsidization of carbon capture and storage projects that would effectively underwrite the long-term continuation of the fossil fuel industry at taxpayer expense. While there might be short-term political reasons for backing fossil fuels, such an approach goes against Canada’s long-term interests. Prioritizing fossil fuels undermines the country’s commitments to reduce emissions and takes away the investment needed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAPS says it faces ‘unique hurdle’ in recruitment challenges

July 14, 2025 141

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service…

Read more
National News

Out-of-control wildfire in Cold Lake Air Weapons Range prompts restricted access

July 14, 2025 183

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Classified as LWF132, the wildfire is…

Read more