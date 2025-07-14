National News
ticker

Grand Erie Public Health issues heat warning for region

July 14, 2025 201 views

The acting medical officer of health for Grand Erie Public Health is issuing an extended heat alert for the Grand Erie Public Health region (Brantford-Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk), effective July 14, 2025. An extended heat warning is issued when the daytime temperatures are expected to reach at least 31 degrees Celsius with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius for three or more days, or when the humidex is expected to reach 40 for three or more days. The warning will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued. While everyone is at risk from extreme heat, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, those working outdoors, and those without adequate housing or air conditioning are at greater risk of heat related illnesses. Symptoms of heat stroke and other heat related illnesses include: Dizziness or fainting Nausea or…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAPS says it faces ‘unique hurdle’ in recruitment challenges

July 14, 2025 141

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service…

Read more
National News

Out-of-control wildfire in Cold Lake Air Weapons Range prompts restricted access

July 14, 2025 183

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Classified as LWF132, the wildfire is…

Read more