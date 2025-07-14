National News
Feds approve more wildfire support

July 14, 2025 177 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun Canada’s emergency management minister has approved more support to Manitoba as the province deals with spreading wildfires. Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Eleanor Olszewski released a statement on Sunday announcing that she gave the go-ahead to provide humanitarian workforce support to Manitoba. The support will focus on emergency evacuation and sheltering activities, she said. Details were not provided as of Sunday afternoon, however the workforce program generally exists to help increase staff during emergencies. Funding goes to non-governmental organizations, which then can carry out assistance work, such as deploying nurses when needed. The humanitarian workforce program has recently funded the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, the Salvation Army, and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada. “The…

