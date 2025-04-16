National News
Two men charged with murder of man found behind Winnipeg home

April 16, 2025 61 views

WINNIPEG MAN-Police say two men have been charged with murder after a body was found behind a home. Bronson Emery Dale Kequahtooway was discovered dead on March 28. Police say the 30-year-old had been living in Winnipeg but was originally from the Zagime Anishinabek First Nation in Saskatchewan. The two accused from Winnipeg are charged with second-degree murder, along with weapons and drug offences. Police say two men and two women have also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Media reports from the scene showed a row of garbage and recycling bins partially covered with a black tarp and police tape. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.  …

