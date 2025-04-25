First Nations Leaders Question Conservative Party on Economic Development, Safety at AFN Forum

By Joshua Santos Writer Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre faced questions from First Nations leaders at a national election forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) as part of a virtual series with federal party leaders ahead of the April 28 election. The forum, live streamed by the AFN, provided an opportunity for First Nations leaders to raise key issues, including clean drinking water, child welfare, policing, infrastructure, and reconciliation. Poilievre outlined his party’s platform, emphasizing economic reconciliation and Indigenous-led resource development in partnership with corporations and conglomerates. “There are trillions of dollars in resource wealth we can bring to the surface,” said Poilievre. “I think First Nations can be the richest people in the entire world. It needs to happen in partnership and we need to ensure…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice