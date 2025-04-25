National News
ticker

First Nations Leaders Question Conservative Party on Economic Development, Safety at AFN Forum

April 25, 2025 53 views

By Joshua Santos Writer Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre faced questions from First Nations leaders at a national election forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) as part of a virtual series with federal party leaders ahead of the April 28 election. The forum, live streamed by the AFN, provided an opportunity for First Nations leaders to raise key issues, including clean drinking water, child welfare, policing, infrastructure, and reconciliation. Poilievre outlined his party’s platform, emphasizing economic reconciliation and Indigenous-led resource development in partnership with corporations and conglomerates. “There are trillions of dollars in resource wealth we can bring to the surface,” said Poilievre. “I think First Nations can be the richest people in the entire world. It needs to happen in partnership and we need to ensure…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New book on the power of water takes centre stage during political threat

April 25, 2025 53

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg writer, scholar and musician Leanne…

Read more
National News

First Nations Leaders Press Green Party on Policing, Water, and Land Rights at AFN Forum

April 25, 2025 56

By Joshua Santos Writer First Nations leaders challenged Green Party co-leaders on policing, clean water, and…

Read more