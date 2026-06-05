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Aecon signs agreement with Arctic Gateway on infrastructure in northern Manitoba

June 5, 2026 32 views

Aecon Group Inc. says it has signed a collaboration agreement to support infrastructure in northern Manitoba with Arctic Gateway Group, an Indigenous and community-owned business. The memorandum of understanding says the companies will collaborate on the development of the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway. The companies say the agreement will leverage Aecon’s construction and infrastructure expertise and Arctic Gateway’s leadership in Indigenous and economic development in the region. The port and railway are operated by Arctic Gateway Group, which has an ownership group comprising 29 First Nations and 12 remote northern Manitoba communities. The Port of Churchill is the country’s only deepwater northern seaport that both has direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and is connected to the continental rail network. In April, Aecon Group Inc. reported a…

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