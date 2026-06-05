First Nations chiefs say civil disobedience an option if Alberta referendum proceeds

By Lisa Johnson Treaty chiefs representing First Nations across the West say they are willing to carry out acts of civil disobedience if necessary to fight Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s separation vote. And Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi on Thursday renewed a call for Smith to put a stop to the upcoming referendum. He pointed to a recent court decision that stalled a separation petition drive on the grounds Smith’s government did not fulfil its constitutional duty to consult First Nations. “If they’re ignoring courts, ignoring the rulings, it shows to me that they are lawless,” Mercredi said of the United Conservative government. He said First Nations have not given consent and will stop the referendum in any way they can, including getting in the way of industry, or,…



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