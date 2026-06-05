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Decades in the making, Deb Haaland’s political rise spurs both inspiration and scrutiny

June 5, 2026 27 views

By Savannah Peters And Susan Montoya Bryan SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — As the sun peeked over the Sandia Mountains, Deb Haaland was at a familiar spot, the tribal community where she used to work, waving at motorists and encouraging them to stop and vote in New Mexico’s primary. It was the final day of voting earlier this week, and Haaland was embracing friends and former colleagues at San Felipe Pueblo where she was once a tribal administrator. She talked food, family and handcrafted silver jewelry with Pueblo women who have watched her political ascent with pride and are hoping to see her become the first Native woman to become a governor in the U.S. Before the day was over, Haaland, who is a citizen of Laguna Pueblo, secured…

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