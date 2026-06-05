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Outdoor learning, Indigenous teacher pathways supported with $50K grants

June 5, 2026 190 views

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter Sunshine Coast School District 46 (SD46) received two new $50,000 grants focused on outdoor education and Indigenous teacher development. During the district’s May 13 board meeting , Superintendent Kate Kerr said, “This is really going to focus on building more capacity with our educators.”The funding is through the Free to Play program in support of Project LEAP: Leading Educators in Adventurous Play.The staff report states that the project will “build educator confidence and leadership in outdoor play and land-connected learning through mentorship, collaboration, and shared practice with play experts, Elders, and Knowledge Keepers.”It says that through modelling, coteaching, and reflective learning opportunities, staff will deepen their understanding of play-based learning, reciprocity with the land, and inclusive outdoor facilitation. This will allow…

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