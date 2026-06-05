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What you need to know about the federal government’s grocery and essentials rebate

June 5, 2026 180 views

By The Canadian Press Staff The federal government’s new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will see its first round of quarterly payments go out today. The benefit was known previously as the GST/HST credit, so people who were eligible for that program likely will receive the new benefit. Here’s what you need to know about the program: — The government estimates about 12 million Canadian are eligible. — Before the quarterly payments of the grocery benefit begin, eligible recipients will receive a one-time GST/HST payment top-up to cover the transition period between the old program and the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. One-time GST/HST top-up: — It is based on your 2024 tax return. — The government has set maximum income levels to qualify for the top-up. The maximum 2024…

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