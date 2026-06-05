Winnipeg police to begin wearing body cameras next week as part of pilot project

Dozens of Winnipeg police officers are set to start wearing cameras next week as part of a six-month pilot project. The force says 40 front-line officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras to be used during their regular duties, including responding to calls and during investigations. The service is to get feedback from the community and partner organizations. It’s also planning to host public forums. City council previously cited concerns over costs of the technology but heard from Chief Gene Bowers earlier this year that there’s no cost for the pilot. RCMP in Manitoba announced last year that nearly all their front-line officers are equipped with body cameras, while the Manitoba First Nations Police Service has deployed the technology to all its 12 detachments. This report by The Canadian Press…



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