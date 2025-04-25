National News
New book on the power of water takes centre stage during political threat

April 25, 2025 54 views

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg writer, scholar and musician Leanne Betasamosake Simpson admits she was worried that when her book Theory of Water: Nishnaabe Maps to the Times Ahead was finally published it would no longer be relevant. “I wrote the book at a different time. Trump wasn’t elected yet,” said Betasamosake Simpson. But with Theory of Water, which hit bookstores April 22, Betasamosake Simpson’s non-fiction is even more relevant as U.S. President Donald Trump insists that Canada should become the 51st state, having his sights set on Canada’s water, minerals and natural resources. At the same time, the federal Liberals and Conservatives are vowing to extract those resources for an economic advantage at home. “I’m always thinking the people that that is going…

