First Nations Leaders Press Green Party on Policing, Water, and Land Rights at AFN Forum

April 25, 2025 55 views

By Joshua Santos Writer First Nations leaders challenged Green Party co-leaders on policing, clean water, and treaty land claims at a virtual Assembly of First Nations (AFN) election forum. The event, part of a series ahead of the April 28 federal election, enabled Indigenous officials to press federal party leaders on priorities outlined in the AFN’s Prosperity for All: First Nations Priorities for the 2025 Federal Election report. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak highlighted the critical timing of the forums. “If we ever needed an election forum series exclusively for First Nations, I think 2025 is the year we have to do it,” said Woodhouse Nepinak. “Not only are we moving into a dangerous era of U.S. colonialism, we are also coming up on the 10th anniversary of the…

