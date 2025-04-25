NDP Leader Commits to UNDRIP Implementation, Indigenous-Led Services at AFN Forum

By Joshua Santos Writer NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged full implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and greater support for Indigenous-led services during a national election forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations. The virtual event, part of the AFN’s ongoing federal election series, provided a platform for First Nations leaders to raise pressing concerns and hold party leaders accountable ahead of the April 28 vote. “Please count on me as an ally,” said Singh. “I have shown in the past my commitment to fighting for justice for Indigenous peoples. I will continue to do that. That is my ongoing commitment.” Singh said an NDP government would legislate the full application of UNDRIP across all federal departments and prioritize Indigenous governance in…



