National News
ticker

NDP Leader Commits to UNDRIP Implementation, Indigenous-Led Services at AFN Forum

April 25, 2025 56 views

By Joshua Santos Writer NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged full implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and greater support for Indigenous-led services during a national election forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations. The virtual event, part of the AFN’s ongoing federal election series, provided a platform for First Nations leaders to raise pressing concerns and hold party leaders accountable ahead of the April 28 vote. “Please count on me as an ally,” said Singh. “I have shown in the past my commitment to fighting for justice for Indigenous peoples. I will continue to do that. That is my ongoing commitment.” Singh said an NDP government would legislate the full application of UNDRIP across all federal departments and prioritize Indigenous governance in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New book on the power of water takes centre stage during political threat

April 25, 2025 54

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg writer, scholar and musician Leanne…

Read more
National News

First Nations Leaders Question Conservative Party on Economic Development, Safety at AFN Forum

April 25, 2025 55

By Joshua Santos Writer Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre faced questions from First Nations leaders at…

Read more