Liberal Party Leader Pledges to Implement UNDRIP, Fund $10B Indigenous Loan Guarantee at AFN Forum

By Joshua Santos Writer Liberal Party leader Mark Carney pledged to fully implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) Act and inject $10 billion into an Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program during a national election forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), ahead of the April 28 vote. The forum, live-streamed by the AFN, offered First Nations leaders the opportunity to raise critical issues such as clean drinking water, child welfare, policing, infrastructure, and reconciliation. Carney outlined his party’s platform by building on what he called the momentum of the previous administration’s reconciliation efforts. He committed to advancing self-determination, supporting land claims, and fulfilling treaty obligations, particularly in the context of what he described as a crisis sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade…



