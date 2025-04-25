National News
ticker

Brant health unit warns of measles exposure near Six Nations

April 25, 2025 50 views

By Joshua Santos Writer Grand Erie Public Health is warning residents about several new potential measles exposure sites in Simcoe and Langton, including a grocery store, restaurant, school, and school bus route between April 15 and 19. The recent exposures come as the region reports 135 confirmed measles cases, with the majority concentrated in Norfolk County. The confirmed exposure sites include the Real Canadian Superstore and Simcoe Arms Restaurant and Pub on April 19, École St. Marie Elementary School and a school bus route on April 17, and Valley Heights Secondary School in Langton on April 15. Health officials said people who were at any of these locations during the identified times may be at risk, particularly those born in or after 1970 who have not received two doses of…

