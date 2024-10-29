National News
B.C. NDP wins razor-thin majority after marathon vote count; two recounts pending Slugline: Elxn-BC

 (Canadian Press)-The New Democrats and Premier David Eby were on track to win a bare majority government nine days after voters went to the polls in British Columbia, but the final verdict will still require two judicial recounts to become official. The incumbent NDP ended the final vote count Monday with 47 seats, defeating John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives, who mounted a serious challenge after receiving less than two per cent of the popular vote in the 2020 election. That’s exactly the number of seats needed to secure a majority in the 93-seat legislature. The Conservatives won 44 and the Greens took two. But Elections BC, the province’s independent elections administrator, said two seats, Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford, were so close there would be automatic recounts before the standings of the…

