National News
ticker

Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million

October 28, 2024 46 views

( Canadian Press) Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces do to the same. Poilievre makes the case for the cut in a six-minute video published online today, arguing governments are partly to blame for high home prices because they’re charging too much in sales taxes. The Conservatives estimate the new measure will reduce the cost of an $800,000 home by $40,000 and spur construction of another 30,000 homes per year. Poilievre says he would pay for the tax cut by scrapping Liberal housing policy. That includes the housing accelerator fund which offers home building money to cities if they adjust bylaws and regulations that are considered barriers…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

ticker

Seminole Tribe settles legal challenges to online sports gambling exclusivity in Florida

October 29, 2024 19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida and a group of businesses that…

Read more
National News

B.C. NDP wins razor-thin majority after marathon vote count; two recounts pending Slugline: Elxn-BC

October 29, 2024 19

 (Canadian Press)-The New Democrats and Premier David Eby were on track to win a bare majority…

Read more