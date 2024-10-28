Woodland Cultural Centre asks Brant County to pitch in $1 million for new museum

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard’/Local Journalism Initiative An ambitious $65-million project aims to make Woodland Cultural Centre a modern hub of arts, culture and reconciliation, with exhibits throughout the year and a state-of-the-art theatre. The centre is reaching the culmination of a 10-year Save the Evidence campaign, which raised $25 million for restoration work to preserve the former Mohawk Institute residential school on the territorial lands of Six Nations of the Grand River in Brantford. As likely the only refurbished former residential school in the country out of the 160, they expect an influx of national and international visitors when it reopens in the fall of 2025, former Six Nations chief Ava Hill told Brant County councillors on Tuesday. A retrofitted gymnasium and former classrooms isn’t ideal for displaying Woodland Cultural Centre’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice