National News
ticker

Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing

October 28, 2024 52 views

The Canadian Press:Canada’s reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada. The organization says it recorded more than two million visits in March 2024 – nearly double the monthly visits five years ago in March 2019, and six per cent above last year’s record-breaking figure. Its annual survey of food bank use in Canada says rapid inflation, housing costs and insufficient social supports are driving poverty and food insecurity. That includes outsized demand from renters, racialized groups, people with disabilities, newcomers to Canada and residents across the North, and a “deeply concerning” need among seniors and families with children. Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley says food banks are being pushed to “the brink” and low-income Canadians need help immediately….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million

October 28, 2024 45

( Canadian Press) Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap…

Read more
National News

Woodland Cultural Centre asks Brant County to pitch in $1 million for new museum

October 28, 2024 59

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard’/Local Journalism Initiative  An ambitious $65-million project aims to make Woodland Cultural Centre a…

Read more