Six Nations own Brandon Montour hopes to inspire children back home

By Arielle Orsuto K5 SEATTLE — Brandon Montour is just cracking the surface of his Kraken career, but the defenseman has been in the league for seven years. With Seattle being his fourth city, with previous stops in Florida, Buffalo and Anaheim, he and his family is used to being new in town. “My family enjoys where we’re at. We’re settling in finally now. Making our house feel more like home,” said Montour. Even as he gets settled, Montour said his plan is to be here for a long time. “This is home and this is a community we’re going to grow.” His last stop was a big one, winning the first Stanley Cup in Florida Panthers history in 2023. He scored eight goals during the teams playoff run, leading…



