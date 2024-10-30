Sports
ILA to host 7 National Lacrosse League pre-season games

October 30, 2024 3 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer Local lacrosse fans will have plenty of opportunities to see some of the world’s top lacrosse players relatively close to home. And the best part, admission will be free for the seven National Lacrosse League (NLL) pre-season matches that will be held during November at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA). “This is definitely the most games we’ve had here,” said Tracy Johnson, the ILA’s manager. Last year the local facility hosted four NLL exhibition contests. In recent years both the Halifax Thunderbirds, owned by Six Nations member Curt Styres, and the Georgia Swarm have staged their training camps out of the ILA. Johnson said that representatives from the Albany FireWolves also reached out to the ILA brass this year and requested to have their three pre-season…

