R.O.P.E. squad seeking public help in locating federal offender Joshua Gray

July 8, 2025 205 views

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release. Joshua Gray is described as a Caucasian male, 44 years of age, 5’10” (178cm), 140 lbs (63.5 kgs) with brown hair and green eyes. GRAY has numerous tattoos;  Letters-Left Hand Joker Skull-Left Upper Arm Person with Bandana with Pistol-Left Upper Arm A Cross-Left Upper Arm 2 owls-Left Upper Arm ‘Believe’-Right Forearm Skull-Right Upper Arm Angry Rodent-Right Foot A Design-Right Ribcage He is currently serving a 6-year, 9-month and 9-day sentence due to:  Armed Robbery Possess Schedule I Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Disguise with Intent Possess Schedule I Substance. The offender is known to…

