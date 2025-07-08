Get to know the new chief of West Point FirstNation

By Jacksen Friske, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio West Point First Nation’s newest chief, Devon Felker, has been attending council meetings since before he could remember. “My mom was chief of West Point First Nation years ago, in the early 2000s, when I was just a baby. She would take me to the assembly meetings all around the Dehcho,” Felker told Cabin Radio. Felker, a 26-year-old from Hay River, Northwest Territories, was elected as chief on July 3. He has served as a member on the First Nation’s council since 2019. One lesson Felker said he learned as a councillor that he will carry into his role as chief is: “Be equal, because everyone has their different ideas of what’s right and you’ve got to kind-of try and balance…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice