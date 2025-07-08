National News
Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

July 8, 2025 150 views

By Maan Alhmidi The number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall, a newly released survey showed. Toronto’s Street Needs Assessment survey estimated that 15,400 people were homeless in Toronto last October, up from about 7,300 in April 2021. “These data highlight the failure of multiple systems, such as affordable housing, health care, mental health, income support, and the justice system,” a city report said. “People are left with nowhere to turn, and the shelter system or staying outdoors become the last resort.” The report said the increase in Toronto mirrors the situation in Ontario and across Canada after the COVID-19 pandemic directly affected homelessness rates. “Specific groups continue to be overrepresented among those experiencing homelessness, outlining the need for…

