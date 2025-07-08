Nunatsiavut to Nunavik: 25 Years of Learning, Connection, and Youth Empowerment

GATINEAU, QC, July 08, 2025 — In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation sets sail on its latest educational expedition on July 12, bringing together 22 youth from around the world for a transformative journey from Nain, Nunatsiavut, to Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. From July 12–27, 2025, aboard the Mi’kmaq-owned icebreaker Oqwatnukewey Eleke’wi’ji’jit (MV Polar Prince), participants will travel alongside a team of educators, scientists, Indigenous Elders, artists, and leaders. Throughout the journey, they will engage with the culture, knowledge, and stewardship initiatives of Inuit communities in Nunatsiavut and Nunavik. “As we celebrate 25 years of Students on Ice, I’m filled with gratitude for the thousands of youth, educators, and Indigenous partners who’ve shaped this journey,” says SOI founder and president Geoff Green. “This summer’s expedition from…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice