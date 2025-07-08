Brantford Police shut down illegal psilocybin storefront for second time

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford city police have seized over $29,000 in illegal psilocybin and a 28-year-old Hamilton man is facing trafficking charges after police raided a city storefront. The Brantford Police Service Drug and Firearm Enforcement Unit executed the search warrant at an illegal retail psilocybin storefront on Murray Street near Chatham Street after receiving information the illegal business had reopened after having been shutdown previously. Police seized 2596.5 grams of psilocybin with an estimated street value of $29,674 after executing the search warrant July 2, 2025, at the storefront. The seizure involved multiple police units including the Brantford Police Service Core Engagement and Response Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit and Forensic Identification. A 28-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested at the scene and stands charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking…



