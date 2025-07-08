Three area police services host 2025 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games

BRANTFORD, ON – Over 1000 athletes competiting in the 2025 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games are ready to hit the games taking place from July 10-13, 2025, across Brantford, Brant County, and Six Nations of the Grand River. The games are being hosted by the three police services that include the Brantford Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and Six Nations Police Service and see competitions in athletics, Bocce, golf, soccer and softball, while bringing the communities together to highlight the talent, dedication, and spirit of athletes with intellectual disabilities. This event represents the highest level of Special Olympics competition in Ontario, with athletes competing for the chance to advance as part of Team Ontario to the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, taking place in Medicine Hat, Alberta from August…



