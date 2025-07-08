National News
Painting begins on ‘Our Story, Our Wall’ mural to showcase Indigenous history following racist graffiti incident

July 8, 2025 39 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, gathered at Treaty 8 offices in Fort St. John to send out a profound message in response to the hateful racist graffiti left on the building’s south wall last winter. In February, the wall was vandalized with profanities and swastikas, prompting an RCMP investigation into the incident. The Treaty 8 Tribal Association gathered with supporters for ‘Our Story, Our Wall,’ an event on July 7th to mark the beginning of a mural painted by Indigenous artist Alisa Froh. Garry Oker and Trail Acko were on hand as part of the Doig River Drummers, alongside representatives from the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and sponsor R360 Environmental Solutions Canada. Froh, a member…

