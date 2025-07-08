National News
Hospital working to make western medicine better for Indigenous and First Nations patients

July 8, 2025 39 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator BRANTFORD, ONT-Patients at Brantford General Hospital and the Willett Urgent Care Centre in Paris can now voluntarily self-identify as Indigenous or First Nations. It may sound like a small change — but it will hopefully help connect more people with culturally safe care and better supports once they leave, Michelle Bomberry, manager of Indigenous Health Services at Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS), told The Spectator. The hospital is based in Brantford, where around five per cent of the population identified as Indigenous as of the 2021 census profile. But it also serves residents from the neighbouring Six Nations of the Grand River (the most populous First Nation in Canada) and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. BCHS, which oversees the…

