Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok planning to leave politics to spend time with famil

The premier of Nunavut has announced he will not seek re-election when his term as a member of the territorial assembly expires this fall. P.J. Akeeagok says he’s leaving politics to spend more time with his family and not for another political position. Akeeagok has served as premier since November 2021, when he was elected for the first time to the territorial assembly. He had previously been president of one of three regional Inuit associations in Nunavut. Akeeagok says in a statement that his decision to leave politics comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with his family. He says among the accomplishments that stand out for him is a devolution agreement that returned control of lands and natural resources to Nunavut. “I am deeply grateful to my fellow premiers…
Related Posts
Painting begins on ‘Our Story, Our Wall’ mural to showcase Indigenous history following racist graffiti incident
July 8, 2025 39
By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members, both…
Hospital working to make western medicine better for Indigenous and First Nations patients
July 8, 2025 40
By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator BRANTFORD, ONT-Patients at Brantford General Hospital…