Historic discovery brings Inuit filmmakers’ animation to life after half a century

July 9, 2025 25 views

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A group of 13 Inuit filmmakers who created 58 animated short films (shorts) in the 1970s will now have their work available for public viewing for the first time after the films were rediscovered, restored, and digitized by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). The shorts were created during a six-week training workshop in Kinngait, formerly known as Cape Dorset, between 1972-1975. The program provided training and equipment to many Inuit artists and musicians which led to the creation of the Sikusilarmiut Animation Studio in Nunavut. The films are now contained within seven digitized film reels available for streaming free of charge on the www.nfb.ca website, a half-century after they were made. While 17 of those films, created by six…

