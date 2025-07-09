National News
Environmentalist, political science student joins B.C. Greens leadership race

July 9, 2025 21 views

The B.C. Green Party has announced Adam Bremner-Akins as its third contestant for the party’s 2025 leadership race. It says Bremner-Akins is a political science student, environmentalist and lifelong B.C. resident who has been a party member for eight years and previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the legislature. Bremner-Akins’ profile on the party’s website says he is currently in the final year of a political science degree at Simon Fraser University and divides his time between the B.C. Greens, working at a restaurant and tending to his garden on his family’s farm. The two others are Comox town councillor and physician Jonathan Kerr, and climate justice and Indigenous solidarity advocate Emily Lowan. They’re seeking to replace Sonia Furstenau, who had been leader since 2020 but announced she would…

