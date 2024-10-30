Six Nations player chosen to represent Laurentian at university rookie all-star contest

By Sam Laskaris Writer As it turns out, Rowan Smith’s first lacrosse season in the Canadian university ranks is not over yet. Smith, an 18-year-old Six Nations member, was a rookie midfielder with the Sudbury-based Laurentian Voyageurs. The Voyageurs had a challenging season as they failed to win any of their 10 regular season contests in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA). Smith, a midfielder, appeared in all 10 games for the Voyageurs. And he led the club in scoring, collecting seven points, including six goals. As a result, Smith was chosen to showcase his abilities at the CUFLA’s season-ending championship tournament, which begins on Friday and continues until Sunday at Brock University in St. Catharines. Six clubs will participate in the championship weekend. Smith will also be at…



