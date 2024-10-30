Sports
Six Nations player chosen to represent Laurentian at university rookie all-star contest

October 30, 2024 3 views
Six Nations member Rowan Smith had an impressive rookie season with the Laurentian University Voyageurs.

By Sam Laskaris Writer As it turns out, Rowan Smith’s first lacrosse season in the Canadian university ranks is not over yet. Smith, an 18-year-old Six Nations member, was a rookie midfielder with the Sudbury-based Laurentian Voyageurs. The Voyageurs had a challenging season as they failed to win any of their 10 regular season contests in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA). Smith, a midfielder, appeared in all 10 games for the Voyageurs. And he led the club in scoring, collecting seven points, including six goals. As a result, Smith was chosen to showcase his abilities at the CUFLA’s season-ending championship tournament, which begins on Friday and continues until Sunday at Brock University in St. Catharines. Six clubs will participate in the championship weekend. Smith will also be at…

