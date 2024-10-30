Six Nations player chosen to represent Laurentian at university rookie all-star contest

By Sam Laskaris Writer As it turns out, Rowan Smith’s first lacrosse season in the Canadian university ranks is not over yet. Smith, an 18-year-old Six Nations member, was a rookie midfielder with the Sudbury-based Laurentian Voyageurs. The Voyageurs had a challenging season as they failed to win any of their 10 regular season contests in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA). Smith, a midfielder, appeared in all 10 games for the Voyageurs. And he led the club in scoring, collecting seven points, including six goals. As a result, Smith was chosen to showcase his abilities at the CUFLA’s season-ending championship tournament, which begins on Friday and continues until Sunday at Brock University in St. Catharines. Six clubs will participate in the championship weekend. Smith will also be at…
Related Posts
ILA to host 7 National Lacrosse League pre-season games
October 30, 2024 7
By Sam Laskaris Writer Local lacrosse fans will have plenty of opportunities to see some of…
Six Nations own Brandon Montour hopes to inspire children back home
October 30, 2024 11
By Arielle Orsuto K5 SEATTLE — Brandon Montour is just cracking the surface of his Kraken…