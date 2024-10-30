Slider
Stallions defeated in league championship game by undefeated Orangeville

October 30, 2024 3 views
The Six Nations Stallions advanced to the championship final of the A Division in this year’s Ontario Senior Men’s Field Lacrosse League. Photo courtesy Danton Miller.

By Sam Laskaris Writer One more victory this season would have been preferable. But most members of the Six Nations Stallions squad have to be quite pleased with their 2024 season. The Stallions advanced to the championship final of the Ontario Senior Men’s Field Lacrosse League (OSMFLL). But the Six Nations club was downed 14-10 by the Orangeville Generals in the final, which was held this past Saturday in Mississauga. Stallions’ captain Danton Miller, who is also the team’s manager, was relatively pleased with how the season transpired. “I think we had three subs and they had eight,” Miller said of the league’s final against the Generals. The Stallions certainly had plenty of players who were interested in suiting up for the Stallions this season. But a league rule stipulates…

