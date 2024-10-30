Local News
Man charged in drug raid

October 30, 2024 4 views

Six Nations Police seized a large quantity of cocaine during a raid on a Chiefswood Road address that saw a man from Mississauga, Ont., became combative during the search. Six Nations Police, armed with a search warrant, raided the Chiefswood Road residence September 25th, where they said during the “warrant execution” police came into contact with a “combative” man who was taken into custody. During a search of the residence police seized cocaine, oxycodone, firearm ammunition, a replica firearm and a large quantity of currency. Matthew Glac, 20, of Mississauga, ON, has been charged with: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine Proceeds of Crime Over $5, 000 Assault Peace Officer X 3 Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order X 2 Breach of Probation X 3 The…

