UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Halloween Is Very Scary This Year

October 30, 2024 3 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com My family and my home community of Attawapiskat on the James Bay coast has always enjoyed Halloween. The idea of the whole thing just perfectly fits into a lot of our traditions of scary stories, spirits, other worldly beings and monsters that are part of the legends that our parents and Elders taught us. The whole idea of Halloween celebrations being just a holiday for children and to have fun was also something that my parents and many of our Elders thoroughly enjoyed. Halloween on the James Bay coast is a very new idea that has only been around for a few generations. When I was a boy in the 1980s, everyone was still unfamiliar with the idea of what it meant or why it was…

