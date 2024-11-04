BRFN: Ousted Chief’s counsel disputes removal, alleges council errors

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Legal counsel representing four Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) councillors has alleged that ousted BRFN Chief Judy Desjarlais has overstepped her boundaries. Desjarlais posted a series of letters to Facebook on October 28th, with lawyer Naz Mitha, the counsel representing BRFN, pointing out an apparent series of violations. BRFN said an investigation concluded Desjarlais violated the First Nations’ bylaws, and she was removed in late September. Mitha claims a binder containing Band Council Resolutions, among other items, is missing. “While Ms. Desjarlais is challenging her removal, I anticipate that you will accept that,” said Mitha in the letter dated Friday, October 25th. “Until a court says otherwise, she is no longer Chief of the BRFN.” “We note that…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice