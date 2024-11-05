National News
Premier to face leadership challenge Wednesday

November 5, 2024

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunatsiaq News Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok is expected to face a challenge to his leadership this week after MLA Solomon Malliki announced he plans to make a motion Wednesday to remove Akeeagok as head of the Nunavut government. In the legislature, Malliki, who represents the Aivilik riding, didn’t give any reason why he wants Akeeagok to be removed. But during an afternoon break in proceedings, Malliki told Nunatsiaq News he wants to oust Akeeagok over what he says is a lack of transparency. “There’s no transparency in this government. We weren’t getting our answers,” Malliki said. Malliki, who chairs the regular members’ caucus, added that he believes he has enough support from regular members to have the premier removed but acknowledged he “can’t…

