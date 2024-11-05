Quebec police watchdog investigates shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Far North

-Canadian Press-Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting involving police in the northern territory of Nunavik. The watchdog, known as the BEI, says the altercation with police took place early Monday morning in Salluit, a remote village in the Far North. The watchdog says that according to preliminary information one person was killed and another suffered serious injuries. Five investigators will be dispatched soon to investigate further and meet with witnesses. Quebec provincial police will carry out a parallel criminal investigation. Salluit is an Inuit fly-in village of just over 1,400 people, about 1,850 kilometres north of Montreal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024. …



