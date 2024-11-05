National News
Vancouver festival features collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous performers

November 5, 2024

By Renée Sylvestre-Williams Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Urban Ink’s TRANSFORM Festival, co-presented with The Cultch, is set to return to the Vancouver Playhouse for its fifth anniversary celebration. The festival, showcasing a vibrant array of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, will run from Nov. 6-9. It is co-curated by Urban Ink artistic director Corey Payette and The Clutch’s executive director Heather Redfern. The festival is also guided by protocol keeper Quelemia Sparrow. This marks the first time the festival is back on stage after several years of digital and hybrid formats. Highlights include Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 winner, Venus, circus performer Sido Adamson, and dancer and ballroom performer Ralph Escamillan. The four-day lineup also features the world premiere of In Spirit, a concert honouring National Indigenous Veterans Day, with performances…

