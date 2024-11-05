Details revealed for B.C. solar facility which includes First Nations partners

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC) is part of an historic solar facility that is being constructed in British Columbia. Details of the quA-ymn Solar project, which is being built just southwest of Kamloops, were announced on Nov. 4. The project is a partnership between the six NNTC member communities and BluEarth Renewables, a leading power-producing company which has lengthy experience in renewable energy projects across North America. The project is going ahead as it has secured a $35 million loan from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB). The new project will feature a 15-megawatt solar facility, which will connect into BC Hydro’s energy grid. The power generated will be sufficient enough to generate more than 2,000 homes annually. “This is not a project…



