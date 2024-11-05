National News
ticker

Details revealed for B.C. solar facility which includes First Nations partners

November 5, 2024 41 views

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC) is part of an historic solar facility that is being constructed in British Columbia. Details of the quA-ymn Solar project, which is being built just southwest of Kamloops, were announced on Nov. 4. The project is a partnership between the six NNTC member communities and BluEarth Renewables, a leading power-producing company which has lengthy experience in renewable energy projects across North America. The project is going ahead as it has secured a $35 million loan from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB). The new project will feature a 15-megawatt solar facility, which will connect into BC Hydro’s energy grid. The power generated will be sufficient enough to generate more than 2,000 homes annually. “This is not a project…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fatal northern Quebec police shooting followed drunk driving call, watchdog says

November 5, 2024 27

(CP)The province’s police watchdog is providing some new details about a police shooting that left one…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police seeking information on two men in butter thefts

November 5, 2024 25

  Brantford Police are seeking information on the two men above in relation to a theft…

Read more