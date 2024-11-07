Man facing multiple charges after being found asleep in stolen vehicle

(OHSWEKEN, ON)- An Ohsweken man is facing multiple charges after being found asleep in a vehicle parked at a local business on Highway 54. Six Nations Police responded to a call Tuesday Sept. 25, 2024, at 11 p.m. and found a witness at the scene who said a vehicle had been parked at the location for an “extended period” and the person was asleep inside the vehicle. Police woke the single man in the vehicle and spotted signs of impairment and found the vehicle had been reported stolen to another police service. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged Samuel Miller, 51, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” – Possession under $5,000 – Driving while…



