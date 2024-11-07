Man charged after noise complaint

(OHSWEKEN, ON)- A man is facing charges after Six Nations Police investigating a noise complaint found a vehicle with its engine revving on Sixth Line Road. Police said they responded to the noise complaint, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at about 3:35 a.m. on Sixth Line Road making patrols in the area before they located the suspected vehicle. Police officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants about the complaint that had been received when a single man exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and approached police. Police said signs of impairment were observed on the male. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Thomas Worme, 34, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” The…
