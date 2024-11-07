Finding proof of a treaty: Researcher finds letter in England implying existence of treaty rights between the Mi’kmaq in N.L. and the British

By Anasophie Vallée is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter Back in 1725, there were treaties signed between Britain and the Mi’kmaq nation known as the Peace and Friendship treaties. These treaties allowed the British and the Mi’kmaq to live and work side by side, explained Keith Cormier, former western vice-chief of Qalipu First Nation and the provincial coordinator for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The treaties were later removed in the 1750s. However, the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia had been saying for years that the Ktaqmkuk district, which is Newfoundland, had renewed its treaty in 1763 off Codroy Island. “The federal government and the province have said, ‘You have no treaty, that there’s no proof that was ever signed.’ Well, in the summer, a young…
Related Posts
Junot Ave. youth transitional housing project on schedule
November 1, 2024 81
By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY – A transitional housing project for Indigenous…
Sentencing to begin for man who pleaded guilty to killing partner, two children
October 24, 2024 73
Canadian Press-A sentencing hearing for a Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the…