National News
ticker

Woman charged after senior citizen robbed near Brant’s Crossing

November 7, 2024 52 views

BRANTFORD ONT-A city woman is facing charges after a senior citizen was robbed near Brant’s Crossing Thursday (Nov. 7, 2024) morning. Brantford Police Service Officers said a senior citizen was on the walking bridge near Brant’s Crossing, at 2 Icomm Drive, when she was approached by a person with their face concealed who using force, robbed her of her personal belongings (purse and shoes) before throwing the victim’s walker into the Grand River preventing her from leaving the location. Members of the Brantford Police Service Downtown Better Enforcement Action Team quickly arrived on scene located and arrested the accused. The accused was found to be in violation of four valid Probation Orders and provided false names to police in an attempt to obstruct the investigation. The victim was transported by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada’s Walk of Fame to honour Manitoba folk and country singer William Prince

November 7, 2024 38

Country-folk singer William Prince will receive a top award from Canada’s Walk of Fame. The musician…

Read more
National News

Environment commissioner says Canada on track to miss 2030 emissions targets

November 7, 2024 42

Canada is still not on track to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement, federal…

Read more