First Nations designer from Manitoba included in Toronto fashion show

November 7, 2024 36 views

By Renée Sylvestre-Williams Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous fashion designer Lindsay King has never had a client return a purchase. On two occasions individuals brought back items for a size change. But King, a member of Little Grand Rapids First Nation in Manitoba, has never had a return. Now people will be able to see why at King’s first runway show at the upcoming Fashion Art Toronto’s 1664 Fashion Week, beginning Nov. 14. Other Indigenous artists joining King at the Toronto event will be Jenn Harper, the founder of Cheekbone Beauty who is a member of Northwest Angle 33 First Nation in northern Ontario, and Lesley Hampton, a member of Mattagami First Nation, also in Ontario. They’ll participate in the onsite fashion and beauty retail boutique. King has carved an…

